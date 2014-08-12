版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 8月 13日 星期三 04:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy fall

TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Tuesday as advances in gold miners and
financial companies helped offset a decline in energy producers
that was triggered by lower oil prices.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 12.59 points, or 0.08 percent,
at 15,274.23. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
