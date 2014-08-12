CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy fall

CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces most in month as banks, energy stocks jump
TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Tuesday as advances in gold miners and financial companies helped offset a decline in energy producers that was triggered by lower oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 12.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,274.23. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth.
