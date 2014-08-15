CANADA STOCKS-TSX near flat as energy shares jump but Ukraine weighs

TORONTO, Aug 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as signs of an escalation of conflict in Ukraine weighed on sentiment, but a jump in the oil price helped drive up shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 13.06 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,304.24. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak)