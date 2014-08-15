版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX near flat as energy shares jump but Ukraine weighs

TORONTO, Aug 15 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as signs of an escalation of conflict
in Ukraine weighed on sentiment, but a jump in the oil price
helped drive up shares of energy producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 13.06 points, or 0.09 percent,
at 15,304.24. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
