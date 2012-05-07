版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on euro zone worries

TORONTO, May 7 Toronto's main stock index fell
sharply on Monday as oil and other resource-based commodities
tumbled after Greek and French election results rattled
investors.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 67.80 points, or 0.6 percent, to 11,803.43
shortly after the open.

