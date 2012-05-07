版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls for fourth straight session

TORONTO, May 7 Canadian stocks finished down for
the fourth straight session on Monday as mining and energy
shares continued to slide after new anti-austerity governments
in Greece and France fanned concern about the euro zone debt
crisis.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 10.57 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 11,860.66. It rebounded after touching a 2012 low at
11,785.74.

