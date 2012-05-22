版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 1 pct on Europe, China hopes

TORONTO, May 22 Toronto's main stock index rose
sharply on Tuesday as resource and financial shares jumped with
hopes that European leaders would come up with a way to tackle
the region's financial crisis ahead of a meeting later this
week, and on reports China plans measures to boost sagging
growth.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 143.50 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,424.14
shortly after the open.

