CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 1 pct on Europe, China hopes

TORONTO, May 22 Toronto's main stock index rose sharply on Tuesday as resource and financial shares jumped with hopes that European leaders would come up with a way to tackle the region's financial crisis ahead of a meeting later this week, and on reports China plans measures to boost sagging growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 143.50 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,424.14 shortly after the open.