版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX has biggest one-day gain in 6 wks

TORONTO, May 22 Canadian stocks enjoyed their
biggest single-day jump in nearly six weeks on Tuesday as
resource and financial shares rallied on global growth hopes,
spurred by strong U.S. data, reports China plans to boost growth
and speculation euro zone leaders may embrace a common bond as a
way of tackling its debt crisis.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 171.07 points, or 1.5 percent,
at 11,451.71. It was its biggest single-day gain since April 12.

