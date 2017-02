TORONTO, May 24 Canadian stocks were little changed in choppy trade on Thursday ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend, as gold mining gains offset financial losses spurred by heightened global growth fears after a slew of weak data from Europe, China and the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 1.27 points, or 0.01 percent, at 11,566.07.