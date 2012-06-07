版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 21:43 BJT

RPT-CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as China rate cut boosts commodities

TORONTO, June 7 Canadian stocks rose on Thursday
on strength in commodity-linked shares after China cut interest
rates in a move that fanned hopes of simultaneous action to jolt
a slowing global economy.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 rose 37.63 points, or 0.32 percent, to 11,671.03.

