CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as gold price skids

TORONTO, June 7 Canadian stocks dipped on
Thursday as gold prices skidded after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no hints that further stimulus was
imminent, halting a market rally fueled by a surprise interest
rate cut in China.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 41.28 points, or 0.35
percent, at 11,592.12.

