TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday, led down by energy and financial shares, as the market anticipated soft Chinese growth following this week's surprise interest rate cut, while Canadian jobs data fell short of conservative expectations. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session down 91.49 points, or 0.79 percent, at 11,500.63. For the week, the index rose 1.2 percent.