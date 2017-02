TORONTO, June 11 Toronto's main stock index rose on Monday, led by financial and resource shares, after Spain secured a bailout package for its banks and economic data from China was not as bad as expected, but markets remained cautious ahead of this weekend's Greek elections. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.86 points, or 0.8 percent, at 11,593.49 shortly after the open.