中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on central bank hopes

TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index was
higher on Friday, led by energy and financial shares, on
optimism over possible coordinated action by major world central
banks in the event of further financial turmoil following
Sunday's Greek election.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 41.06 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,507.48
shortly after the open.

