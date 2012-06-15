CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs ahead of Greek vote

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, June 15 Toronto's main stock index rose in late trading on Friday, boosted by energy and financial shares, on optimism that global central banks will work together to quell any market turmoil resulting from Greek elections on Sunday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.94 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,527.36 at 1520 ET on Friday. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
Feb 23 Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.