2012年 6月 16日

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs ahead of Greek vote

    TORONTO, June 15 Toronto's main stock index rose
in late trading on Friday, boosted by energy and financial
shares, on optimism that global central banks will work together
to quell any market turmoil resulting from Greek elections on
Sunday.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 60.94 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,527.36 at
1520 ET on Friday.	
	
 (Reporting By Jon Cook)

