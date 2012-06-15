CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up ahead of Greek elections

TORONTO, June 15 Canadian stocks rose on Friday, boosted by energy and financial shares, as investor fears of further market turmoil following Sunday's Greek election eased on talk the world's major central banks were poised to step in to reduce any potential fallout. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.65 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,524.07. It was also up 0.2 percent for the week, its second straight weekly increase.