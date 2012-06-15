版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 6月 16日 星期六 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up ahead of Greek elections

TORONTO, June 15 Canadian stocks rose on Friday,
boosted by energy and financial shares, as investor fears of
further market turmoil following Sunday's Greek election eased
on talk the world's major central banks were poised to step in
to reduce any potential fallout.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 57.65 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 11,524.07. It was also up 0.2 percent for the week, its
second straight weekly increase.

