版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 6月 16日 星期六 05:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher ahead of Greek vote

* TSX ends up 58.48 pts, or 0.5 pct, at 11,524.9
    * Energy, financial shares lead gains
    * Pre-Greek vote preps by central banks reassure

    By Jon Cook	
    TORONTO, June 15 Canadian stocks rose on Friday,
boosted by energy and financial shares, as investor fears of
further market turmoil following Sunday's Greek election eased
on talk the world's major central banks were poised to step in
to reduce any potential fallout.	
    Officials from the G20 nations, whose leaders are meeting in
Mexico next week, said that central banks were ready to take
steps to stabilize financial markets - if needed - by providing
liquidity and prevent any credit squeeze after Sunday's
election. 	
    "Stock markets are higher today because the thought is that
the worst-case outcome over the weekend is being taken off the
table," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward
Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.	
    "It's a signal that maybe there can be a coordinated effort
that can prevent the Greek crisis from spreading around Europe,
which is the largest market concern right now."	
    Nearly all of Canada's 10 main sectors were higher. Gains
were led by the heavyweight oil and gas group, which rose 1.8
percent as oil prices rebounded. 	
    Leading the way among energy names was Encana Corp,
which jumped 5.7 percent to C$22.60. Suncor Energy 
climbed 1.7 percent to C$29.01 and Cenovus Energy rose 
2.4 percent to C$32.29.	
    Central banks from Tokyo to London prepared for any turmoil
following Greece's election, with the European Central Bank
hinting at an interest rate cut and Britain set to open its
coffers. 	
    That helped Canadian financials, which edged up 0.5 percent.
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest lender,
climbed 0.8 percent to C$51.24 and Bank of Montreal 
rose 0.9 percent to C$55.22. Top insurer Manulife Financial Corp
 gained 1.6 percent to C$10.74.   	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 closed up 58.48 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,524.9.
It was also up 0.2 percent for the week, its second straight
weekly increase.	
    Some investors are worried that if Greece moves out of the
euro zone, it could trigger a global financial meltdown similar
to the one that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
2008.	
    "Markets have acted as if we were already in a post-Lehman
environment," said Michael Gayed, chief investment strategist at
Pension Partners LLC in New York. "You had defensive sectors
outperforming in ways not seen since after Lehman and yet
there's been no event."	
    On Friday, most of the TSX's defensive sectors - healthcare,
telecoms, consumer staples and consumer discretionary - finished
in the red. Losses were led by Telus Corp, down 1.4
percent at 58.44, Canadian Tire Corp, off 1.1 percent
at C$66.09, and Shoppers Drug Mart, which sank 0.7
percent to C$39.51.	
    Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc slid 2.4
percent to C$45.92 after the Canadian drugmaker said on Friday
it will buy privately held drugmaker OraPharma for about $312
million. 	
    Central bank hopes offset the latest round of weak U.S.
economic data, which pointed to sluggish growth domestically. A
gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in June,
though it still showed growth, while a read on consumer
sentiment was also below consensus forecasts. 
 	
    The weak data raised the possibility that the U.S. Federal
Reserve might be more open to monetary easing when its
policy-making committee meets on Tuesday.	
    In Canada, sales of existing homes climbed 9 percent in May
from a year earlier, but prices fell 0.3 percent, the Canadian
Real Estate Association said on Friday. 	
    In other company news, shares of Bombardier Inc 
rose 2.6 percent at C$3.91 a day after the train and plane maker
signed a contract with the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit
District (BART) to deliver 260 new rail cars for $631 million.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐