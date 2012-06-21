CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as Europe and China data weigh

June 21 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index
looked set to open lower on Thursday on a fall in commodity
prices, as weak economic data from China and Germany added to
investors' woes after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday
dashed hopes of a new round of quantitative easing.
TOP STORIES
* The downturn in the euro zone's private sector is becoming
entrenched and Chinese factories are finding the going
increasingly tough, business surveys showed on Thursday,
painting a darker outlook for the world economy.
* Spain's Treasury sold 2.2 billion euros in medium-term
bonds with yields on the 5-year paper rising to 15-year highs,
hours before the government is expected to finalize a
multi-billion euro rescue package for its banks.
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered another round
of monetary stimulus and said it was ready to do even more to
help a U.S. economic recovery that looks increasingly fragile.
* Angela Merkel's government and the opposition reached an
agreement on Thursday on economic growth measures for Europe
that will allow Germany's parliament to approve the permanent
bailout scheme for the euro zone and the fiscal pact next week.
* Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it expects 2012 results to be at the top end of
its previous forecast range.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.1 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.02 to 0.1 percent
* European shares, were up/down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index was down 0.58
percent.
* Gold Futures : $1598.9; fell 0.98 percent
* U.S. Crude : $80.69; fell 0.93 percent
* Brent Crude : $91.87; fell 0.90 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7411; fell 1.78 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp. : The gold miner, which
is considering options including a sale of the company, said its
CEO, Robert Baldock, resigned. CFO Shaun Heinrichs and COO Randy
Reichert will now also serve as co-CEOs, the company said in a
statement.
* Gazit America Inc : Gazit-Globe Ltd said it plans
to take Gazit America private for $7.32 per share, valuing the
company at about $170.6 million.
* Encana Corp. : The natural gas producer will speed
its hunt for oil and natural-gas liquids as it looks to
diversify its production away from low-value natural gas, the
company said on Wednesday.
* Imperial Oil Ltd. : The oil producer and refiner
formally withdrew a highly contested plan to truck huge loads of
equipment over a mountain pass on the Idaho/Montana border,
having already moved them to its Alberta oil sands project via
alternative routes.
* Niko Resources Ltd. : The oil and gas producer
said total proved plus probable natural gas reserves have fallen
almost 51 percent to 377 billion cubic feet equivalent as it
struggles with low reserves at its KG D6 block in India.
* Telus Corp. : Globalive, an upstart entrant to
Canada's wireless industry that fought court battles over its
own level of foreign ownership, has filed a complaint to the
regulator over the concentration of foreign funding at its much
larger rival Telus.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Oil & Gas: NBF cuts target prices on Canadian Natural
Resources, Canadian Oil Sands, Enerplus Corp
Petrobakken Energy and several others on
expected cuts in E&P spending
* Alimentation Couche-Tard : NBF raises target
price to C$49 from C$44 to reflect its higher earnings
projections that account for a lower effective tax rate
* Longview Oil : CIBC cuts price target to C$11.50
from C$12.75 after the company cut its 2012 capital expenditure
program
* Metro : NBF raises target price to C$60 from C$59
and keeps outperform rating; sees continued earnings growth in
2012 to support steady share price appreciation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial jobless
claims, manufacturing PMI, leading index and existing home sales