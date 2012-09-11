CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Fed, German court eyed

Sep 11 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on speculation the Federal Reserve will announce
another bond buying program this week, despite some caution
ahead of a German ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund.
TOP STORIES
* Germany's Constitutional Court will go ahead with a
long-awaited ruling on Wednesday on the legality of the euro
zone's new permanent bailout fund and budget rules, despite a
last-minute legal challenge by a member of
parliament.
* Deutsche Bank will not ask its shareholders for
new capital but instead shrink its balance sheet and cut costs
to meet stricter regulations, it said, pleasing investors who
pushed the stock up over one percent.
* The U.S. government cut its stake in American
International Group Inc to about 21.5 percent, making a profit
of $12.4 billion on the insurer's crisis-era bailout and
bringing the unpopular rescue closer to its end.
* Philips Electronics stepped up its cost-cutting drive and
said more jobs would go as part of a drastic overhaul of its
business, which began to turn around in the first half after
losing 1.3 billion euros in 2011.
* The next generation iPhone 5, which Apple Inc. plans to
release this week, could not only boost the tech giant's bottom
line - but could give a significant boost to the overall U.S.
economy.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.44 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.35-0.43 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 313.68; rose
0.14 percent
* Gold futures : $1,728.7; were little changed
* US crude : $96.68; rose 0.15 percent
* Brent crude : $114.86; rose 0.04 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,084; rose 0.2 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* NuVista Energy Ltd. : The oil and natural gas
company said it will sell three properties in Alberta and
Saskatchewan in Canada for about C$236 million to repay debt.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Talisman Energy Inc. : SocGen raises to hold from
sell; target to C$15 from C$11 and Canaccord Genuity ups target
to $16.50 from $15 after the oil company ousted CEO John Manzoni
and appointed Hal Kvisle.
* Nordion Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to $11 from $13 after an arbitration panel rejected the medical
isotope supplier's claim for damages from its main supplier.
* Canadian Satellite Radio Inc. : Canaccord Genuity
ups target to C$5.60 from C$4.75 after the company's proposed
increase to the monthly basic service rate and the upcoming
roll-out of the 'Best of' programming.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts and
trade balance
* Major U.S. data includes international trade and IBD
consumer confidence