2012年 9月 12日 星期三 21:34 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up after German bailout fund approval

TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a bounce in global markets
after Germany's top court gave its backing to the euro zone's
new rescue fund and budget pact subject to conditions.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 opened up 5.42 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,225.87,
before moderately extending gains.

