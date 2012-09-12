版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 04:21 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes higher as gold miners rise, Fed eyed

TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's benchmark stock index
closed slightly higher on Wednesday as heavyweight gold miners
rose as bullion stuck to six-month highs and investors waited to
see if a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting would result in more
stimulus measures.  
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 12.17 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 12,232.62.

