CANADA STOCKS-TSX to edge lower at open, focus on Fed decision

Sept 13 Canada's resource heavy main stock index
looked set to open lower on Thursday, with investors focusing on
the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that might help
revive the world's largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* The U.S. Federal Reserve appears set to launch a third
round of unconventional monetary stimulus while signaling that a
weak U.S. economy may warrant ultra-low interest rates for at
least another three years.
* Economic growth in the euro zone economy is expected to
remain weak and "heightened uncertainty" is weighing on
confidence, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in its
monthly bulletin, adding that inflation expectations remained
firmly anchored.
* Apple Inc's new iPhone goes on sale on Friday with a
bigger screen and 4G wireless technology, as the company seeks
to safeguard its edge over rivals like Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and Google Inc.
* Empire Co Ltd, parent of Canada's Sobeys grocery
chain, reported a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit on
higher sales.
* Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc posted a
third-quarter profit as costs fell.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.10 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.2 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 315.98; rose
0.09 percent
* Gold futures : $1,731.5; rose 0.05 percent
* U.S. crude : $97.25; rose 0.25 percent
* Brent crude : $116.4; rose 0.38 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8064.25; fell 0.39 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Nordion Inc. : The medical isotope provider said
it was reorganizing its business into two distinct units,
specialty isotopes and targeted therapies, and appointed to its
board Jeff Brown, CEO of investment firm Brown Equity Partners
Llc.
* MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. : The
surveillance and satellite imaging company said it has received
a request for additional information from the U.S. Department of
Justice in connection with its proposed deal to buy Space
Systems/Loral Inc, a unit of Loral Space & Communications Inc.
* Royal Nickel Corp. : The exploration company said
on Wednesday it has received non-binding proposals from several
parties keen to partner with it on developing the Dumont nickel
project in Quebec.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. : CIBC cuts to
sector performer from sector outperformer, cuts target price to
C$52 from C$53; says economic situation in Europe adds
uncertainty to company's recent acquisition of Norwegian Statoil
Fuel and Retail ASA
* Bombardier Inc. : SocGen cuts price target to
C$3.5 from C$3.9 on lower working capital inflow
* Western Potash Corp. : Salman Partners cuts to
sell from hold, cuts target price to C$0.55 from C$1.15 on
challenges in finding a strategic partner of its Milestone
Potash Project in Saskatchewan and expectations of a dilutive
equity financing
* Dollarama Inc. : Canaccord raises price target to
C$70 from C$68 on the dollar store operator's strong
second-quarter results
* Pretium Resources Inc. : CIBC cuts to sector
underperformer from sector performer, cuts target price to
C$15.50 from C$18.50; on the company's updated resource
estimates for its Brucejack Project in British Columbia
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing pricing
index and capacity utilization
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC rate decision,
initial claims, producer prices