加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips after last week's Fed-inspired gains

TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index
slipped in early trade on Monday in a broad-based sell-off after
several strong sessions of gains late last week on the back of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's fresh round of fiscal stimulus.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 15.35 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,484.87
shortly after opening in positive territory.

