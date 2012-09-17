版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes broadly lower as Fed glow dims

TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index
closed lower on Monday as investors pulled back from strong
gains notched late last week on the U.S. Federal Reserve's fresh
round of fiscal stimulus.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 52.61 points, or 0.42
percent, at 12,446.86.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐