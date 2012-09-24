版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as commodity dip hits resource shares

TORONTO, Sept 24 Canada's main stock index
closed lower on Monday as resource stocks retreated in the face
of commodity price declines.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 70.06 points, 0.57 percent,
at 12,313.54.

