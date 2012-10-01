CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on upbeat U.S. data

* TSX ends up 52.73 points, or 0.4 pct, at 12,370.19
* All 10 sectors stronger
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index rose
moderately on Monday, after seeing a one-week high, as signs of
economic weakness in Asia and evidence of a new recession in the
euro zone tempered optimism over better-than-expected U.S. data.
The market's gain on the first day of the final quarter of
2012 comes after stocks closed a strong third quarter, helped by
stimulative measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank.
The TSX's heavily weighted resource sectors were all higher
on Monday as commodity prices climbed. Energy shares advanced
1.0 percent as U.S. crude reversed early losses while materials,
home to miners, were up 0.5 percent as the price of gold neared
a one-year high.
"We saw three different data sets out of manufacturing today
and they kind of paint two different stories," said Youssef
Zohny, portfolio manager at Stenner Investment Partners, part of
Richardson GMP, in Vancouver.
Data showed U.S. manufacturing grew slightly last month for
the first time since May but euro zone factories suffered their
worst quarter since early 2009, suggesting the region may
struggle to avoid recession.
Factory activity in China also contracted, suggesting the
world's No. 2 economy lost momentum for a seventh consecutive
quarter, and boosting hopes for more stimulus there.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 52.73 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,370.19.
All 10 sectors were stronger, including financials, up 0.1
percent.
Among the top gainers, Canadian Natural Resources
was up 2 percent to C$30.95, Encana Corp jumped 4
percent to C$22.39, and Suncor Energy added 0.9 percent
to C$32.64.
The TSX finished the quarter up more than 6 percent on
Friday, as energy companies and miners benefited from a strong
showing in crude and bullion prices.