TORONTO, Oct 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday after U.S. data pointed to a steady labor market and following encouraging comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on tools to tackle the region's debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 12.15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 12,371.62, before moderately extending gains to 12,418.41.