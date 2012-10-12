版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 10月 13日 星期六 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX marks worst week in 4 months

TORONTO, Oct 12 Toronto's main stock index
pulled back on Friday and posted its worst weekly performance in
four months on low expectations for third-quarter earnings and
uncertainty on when and whether heavily indebted Spain would
formally request a bailout.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended down 31.91 points, or 0.26 percent,
at 12,202.04.

