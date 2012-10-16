版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead broad rally

TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index opened
firmly higher on Tuesday, in a broad-based rally lead by
resources stocks, which rose on the back of higher commodity
prices. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 97.20 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,327.16.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐