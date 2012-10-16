版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 10月 17日 星期三 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX up more than 1 pct, powered by oils, miners

TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index
finished higher on Tuesday in a broad rally lead by energy and
mining shares, as investor sentiment got a boost from
stronger-than-expected U.S. earnings and economic data.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 finished the session up 177.74 points, or 1.45
percent, at 12,407.70.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐