CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as Encana rise offset by gold, Potash

* TSX up 2.32 points at 12,463.57
* Six of the index's 10 main groups advanced
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Oct 18 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday as a gain in Encana Corp,
following a takeover in the energy sector, was offset by
weakness in gold miners and Potash Corp after the
fertilizer producer issued a weaker outlook.
Oil and gas producer Encana was the biggest gainer on the
index, climbing 4.35 percent to C$23.77.
"Encana is up because Exxon Mobil is going to buy Celtic.
Natural gas producers are being looked at favorably because of
Exxon's move," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating
officer at RKH Investments.
Exxon Mobil Corp agreed to buy Celtic Exploration
Ltd for C$2.6 billion ($2.64 billion) on Wednesday, the
latest foreign acquisition bid for a Canadian resource company.
The overall energy group was up a modest 0.2 percent, as
falling U.S. crude prices dragged on other energy stocks.
Cenovus Energy eased 0.9 percent to C$34.27, while
Husky Energy fell 2.13 percent to C$27.59.
Oil prices weakened as supply concerns eased and the United
States reported a rise in weekly jobless claims.
Potash, the world's biggest fertilizer producer, was one of
the biggest drags on the index, falling 1.12 percent to C$40.66.
Several analysts cut its stock price target and rating
following comments by the company's chief executive that
full-year earnings will fall below the low end of its previous
forecast range.
The overall materials group, of which Potash is a part, was
down 0.73 percent.
The materials group is also home to gold miners, which were
down 1.47 percent. Barrick Gold fell 1.28 percent to
C$38.63 while Goldcorp was off 1.75 percent at C$42.57.
The retreat tracked bullion prices, which eased in tandem
with a softer euro. Investors were awaiting news from a meeting
of euro zone policymakers after Germany and France clashed over
greater European Union control of national budgets and moves
toward a single banking supervisor.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 2.32 points at 12,463.57 late Thursday morning,
following three straight sessions of gains.
Six of the index's 10 main groups advanced.
"The overarching issue the market is coming to terms with is
the US election. The next three weeks or so will be all about
reading the tea leaves," said Hutcheon.
"Nothing much will happen with the markets until then. We
will just muddle through this phase."
The financial sector, which makes up nearly a third of the
index, was up 0.33 percent. It was led by Royal Bank of Canada
, which climbed 0.45 percent to C$58.45, and was the
second most influential gainer.
"It's a pretty stable sector in an otherwise trendless
market," Hutcheon said of the rise of financial stocks.