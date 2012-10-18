CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out tiny gain, but gold miners drag

* TSX up 4.87 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,466.12
* Five of the index's 10 main groups advanced
* Encana touches highest level in more than a year
* Financial group up 0.65 pct, energy up 0.51 pct
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Oct 18 Canada's main stock index
squeezed out a marginal gain on Thursday as Encana Corp
led energy companies higher following a takeover in the sector,
but positive moves were tempered by lackluster gold miners,
pressured by falling bullion prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
languished little changed for most of the session, and
finished up 4.87 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,466.12. This was
the index's fourth straight positive finish and its highest
close since Sept 14.
Economic data out of China overnight showed more stable
growth from the country, but worries about progress in the euro
zone's debt crisis kept some market players on the sidelines.
"I think investors are taking a wait and see approach ...
Most investors are in pause mode," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio
manager at Stenner Investment Partners of Richardson GMP, but
said signs of improvement out of China were beneficial to the
commodities-heavy TSX index.
The financial sector, which makes up nearly a third of the
index, finished 0.65 percent higher. The TSX gains were led by
Royal Bank of Canada, which climbed 0.96 percent to
C$58.75.
"It's a pretty stable sector in an otherwise trendless
market," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating
officer at RKH Investments.
Oil and gas producer Encana was the second most influential
gainer on the index, climbing 3.78 percent to C$23.64. The
energy firm touched its highest level in more than a year
earlier in the session, hitting C$23.85.
"Encana is up because Exxon Mobil is going to buy Celtic.
Natural gas producers are being looked at favorably because of
Exxon's move," said Hutcheon.
Exxon Mobil Corp agreed to buy Celtic Exploration
Ltd for C$2.6 billion ($2.64 billion) on Wednesday, the
latest foreign acquisition bid for a Canadian resource company.
The overall energy group was up 0.51 percent. Suncor Energy
rose 0.65 percent to finish at C$33.82.
News that TransCanada Corp had shut down its major
pipeline for moving Canadian crude oil from Alberta to the U.S.
Midwest and Midcontinent after detecting a "small anomaly" on
the pipe, helped lift benchmark oil prices well off the day's
lows.
TransCanada shares were down 0.67 percent at C$44.29.
Gold miners, which fell 2.42 percent, kept gains in check.
Six of the seven most influential decliners were gold companies.
Goldcorp slid 2.61 percent to end at C$42.20, while
Barrick Gold gave back 1.94 percent to close at
C$38.37. Iamgold slumped 4.22 percent, to C$15.22.
The retreat tracked the bullion market, which consolidated
gains after its recent rally, following weaker U.S. equities and
uncertainty over Germany and France's commitment to battle the
euro zone debt crisis.
The overall materials group, home to mining firms, slipped
1.24 percent.
Adding to the group's pressure was Potash Corp. The
world's biggest fertilizer producer was down 1.14 percent at
C$40.65.
Several analysts cut its stock price target and rating
following comments by the company's chief executive that
full-year earnings will fall below the low end of its previous
forecast range.