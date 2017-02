TORONTO, Oct 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, as shares of Astral Media Inc plunged almost 16 percent after the country's broadcast regulator blocked its planned takeover by BCE Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 50.14 points, or 0.4 percent to finish at 12,415.98. The index posted a 1.75 percent gain for the week. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower.