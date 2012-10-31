CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Wall Street reopens

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start as oil prices slip
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.
Oct 31 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by energy and materials stocks, tracking gains in U.S. equity markets, which reopened after a two-day break caused by a major storm. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 33.97 points , or 0.27 percent, to 12,411.02 in early trade.
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.
* Index rises for the sixth straight day, posts new record high
TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index reached a record high on Tuesday as higher oil prices and bond yields supported energy and financials, while auto suppliers benefited from U.S. President Donald Trump's warm words for Canadian trade the day before.