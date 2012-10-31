版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Wall Street reopens

Oct 31 Toronto's main stock index opened higher
on Wednesday, led by energy and materials stocks, tracking gains
in U.S. equity markets, which reopened after a two-day break
caused by a major storm.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 rose 33.97 points , or 0.27 percent, to 12,411.02 in
early trade.

