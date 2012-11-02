版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower, Goldcorp leads broad retreat

TORONTO, Nov 2 Toronto's main stock index
finished nearly 1 percent lower on Friday with Goldcorp Inc
leading a retreat in resource stocks following a slide in
bullion and crude prices.
   The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 closed down 119.35 points, or 0.95 percent, 12,380.41.

