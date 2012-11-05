版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 05:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower ahead of U.S. election

TORONTO, Nov 5 Canadian shares ended down on
Monday, as the heavyweight financial, energy and materials
sectors drifted lower, but losses were muted as traders limited
their bets due to the uncertain outcome of Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 27.63 points, or 0.22
percent, at 12,352.78.

