TORONTO, Nov 7 Canadian shares fell on Wednesday, as focus shifted from Barack Obama's presidential win to the "fiscal cliff" that might derail the U.S. economy, and remarks by the European Central Bank that underscored worries about the region's debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened down 40.76 points, or 0.33 percent, to 12,320.44, before moderately extending losses to 12,305.41.