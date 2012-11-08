版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 11月 9日 星期五 05:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX marks lowest close in more than 2 months

TORONTO, Nov 8 Canada's main stock index ended
at its lowest closing level in more than two months on Thursday,
weighed down by the energy sector, which was hurt by a drop in
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after it cut its output
forecast.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 39.54 points, or 0.32
percent, at 12,191.05.

