TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock tumbled to a two-month low on Wednesday, hit by a big drop in miner Iamgold Corp IMG.TO after it reported weak results and by worries about U.S. budget negotiations and European debt. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 204.87 points, or 1.7 percent, at 11,929.79.