CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 1 percent on U.S. budget hopes

* TSX rises 127.10 points, or 1.07 percent, to 12,004.82 * Energy leads the market rally; Suncor up nearly 3 percent * All 10 main subgroups rise By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Monday, led by energy and material stocks, after U.S. lawmakers expressed confidence that the fiscal crisis could be resolved. On Sunday, Democrats and Republicans said they could reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff," a mix of tax increases and spending cuts starting early in the new year unless there is a deal on Capitol Hill. "If Americans can get a handle of the cliff that's coming at us, it should be viewed positively here. The positive action for the U.S. markets is a positive for the global markets, and for Canada as well," said Sid Mokhtari, market technician and director of institutional equity research at CIBC World Markets. At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 127.10 points, or 1.07 percent, to 12,004.82. All the 10 main subgroups on the index were up. Energy stocks rose 1.65 percent, tracking higher oil prices. Suncor Energy Inc was up 2.89 percent at C$32.45 and played the biggest role of any single stock in leading the market higher. "As the energy sector goes, so does the TSX," Mokhtari said. He noted that the energy sector had fallen significantly since hitting highs in September. Oil rose towards $111 a barrel as rising violence in the Middle East raised concerns over oil supplies. Goldcorp Inc was up 1.94 percent at C$40.49, and Barrick Gold rose 1.24 percent to C$34.19. That helped the materials group, which includes mining stocks, rise 1.63 percent. Gold prices rose 1 percent as the dollar weakened against a basket of currencies. The financial sector, the biggest on the index, was up 0.91 percent. Royal Bank of Canada was up 1.31 percent at C$56.35.