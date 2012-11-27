CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as miners, energy weakness weighs

* TSX down 33.67 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,151.49
* Bombardier jumps 8 pct after inking plane deal worth $7.8
bln
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 27 Canadian stocks moved lower on
Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in gold mining and energy
shares, as bullion and oil dipped and investors brushed off a
Greek debt deal to focus on a looming U.S. fiscal crisis.
Bombardier Inc jumped 8.3 percent to C$3.38 after
the planemaker signed a $7.8 billion deal to supply business
jets to a private Swiss charter operator.
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd
slid 6.9 percent to C$11.07 after rising sharply since mid-month
on optimism over its upcoming new devices.
Meanwhile, resource stocks that play a major role in the
overall direction of the index were broadly lower, with the
biggest drag coming from Goldcorp Inc, which slipped 1.5
percent to C$40.18.
"People generally feel that gold is going higher, but the
stocks suffer on an ongoing basis because ... it's so easy to
buy the commodity," said Paul Harris, a portfolio manager at
Avenue Investment Management, which manages $280 million.
Gold eased after U.S. consumer confidence rose to a
four-and-a-half-year high in November and a Fed policymaker
expressed concern about easing measures. Oil edged lower as
global growth concerns offset an agreement over Greek debt.
After 12 hours of talks at their third meeting in as many
weeks, Greece's international lenders agreed on a package of
measures to reduce its debt by 40 billion euros.
"Maybe some people were expecting more positive news on
Greece and so they sold off after it happened," Harris said.
Attention will likely now turn more decidedly to the U.S.
Congress, where politicians are haggling over how to solve the
country's fiscal crisis while avoiding a "fiscal cliff" of steep
tax increases and spending cuts.
By 10:56 a.m. (1556 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.67 points, or 0.28
percent, at 12,151.49.