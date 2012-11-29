CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, led by energy, RIM

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices drag TSX futures lower
March 2 Canada's main stock index was set for a lower start on Thursday, a day after scoring its biggest points gain in 10 months, as oil prices slipped following a surge in U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, Nov 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, led by the energy sector and Research in Motion Ltd, which jumped 10 percent after a brokerage upgraded the BlackBerry maker. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.23 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,222.56 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, March 1 Canada's benchmark stock index on Wednesday posted its biggest percentage gain since July as its financial services group cheered prospects of a March rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while resource, industrial and consumer shares also climbed.