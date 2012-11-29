版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 11月 29日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, led by energy, RIM

TORONTO, Nov 29 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Thursday, led by the energy sector and Research in
Motion Ltd, which jumped 10 percent after a brokerage
upgraded the BlackBerry maker.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 82.23 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,222.56
shortly after the open.

