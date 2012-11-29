版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 05:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after RBC results

TORONTO, Nov 29 Canada's main stock index hit
its highest level so far this week on Thursday, led higher by
financial shares after Royal Bank of Canada's strong
quarterly earnings lifted sentiment. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 62.52 points, or 0.51 percent,
at 12,202.85.

