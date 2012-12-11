版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 12月 11日 星期二 22:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after upbeat German data

TORONTO, Dec 11 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday, led by financial stocks, as investors were
encouraged by positive economic data from Germany.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 14.44 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,224.91
shortly after the open.

