CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on US budget optimism, energy leads way

* TSX rises 47.89 points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,329.01
* Seven of 10 main index sectors advance
* Energy sector gains 0.9 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 18 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday - led by energy stocks on firmer oil prices - as
optimism swelled that U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal
cliff" were making headway.
The differences between congressional Republicans and the
White House over how to prevent tax hikes and spending cuts due
to kick in early in 2013 narrowed significantly after new
proposals were seen from President Barack Obama and Republican
House Speaker John Boehner.
"There seems to be between the two leaders some
rapprochement, giving hopes of some sort of agreement coming
up," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada.
But there may not be a quick resolution to the crisis, he
added. "While there seems to be a lot of posturing and movement,
whether that's enough remains to be seen."
At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 47.89 points, or 0.39 percent,
at 12,329.01. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
trading higher.
The energy sector, up 0.9 percent, played the biggest role
in leading the market higher, lifted by a 0.6 percent rise in
oil prices. In the group, Athabasca Oil Corp rose
4.5 percent to C$10.77, and Niko Resources Ltd was up
2.9 percent at C$10.37.
Financials gained 0.6 percent, while the materials sector,
which includes mining stocks, slipped 0.5 percent, tracking a
decline in gold prices.