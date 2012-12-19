CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and mining issues

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start as oil prices fall
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.
TORONTO, Dec 19 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose in early trading on Wednesday as resource stocks led the market higher on U.S. budget hopes and improving sentiment over global economic growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.83, or 0.23 percent, at 12,363.17 shortly after the open. Six of the index's main groups were positive.
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Updates to close, adds analyst comment, byline)
OTTAWA, Feb 16 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday as Barrick Gold Corp jumped on the company's better-than-expected profits, though that was offset by a drop in Sun Life, which reported a decline in earnings.