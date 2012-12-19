版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and mining issues

TORONTO, Dec 19 The Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose in early trading on
Wednesday as resource stocks led the market higher on U.S.
budget hopes and improving sentiment over global economic
growth.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 28.83, or 0.23 percent, at 12,363.17 shortly
after the open. Six of the index's main groups were positive.

