版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 05:20 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, banks lead on U.S. fiscal hopes

TORONTO, Dec 19 The Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index finished stronger on Wednesday
with financial stocks leading the way on optimism that talks to
avoid the U.S. budget "fiscal cliff" would succeed.
    The TSX finished the session up 69.29 points, or 0.56
percent, at 12,403.63. Nine of the index's main groups were
positive.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐