版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 3日 星期四 05:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes higher after U.S. budget deal

TORONTO, Jan 2 Canada's main stock index rose on
Wednesday, touching a 9-month high as commodities rallied on a
deal to resolve the high-stakes U.S. budget crisis.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 107.24 points, or 0.86 percent,
at 12,540.77.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐