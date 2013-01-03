版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities, miners weigh

TORONTO, Jan 3 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Thursday, with falling resource prices weighing on
material and energy stocks, as investors fretted about looming
budget battles between U.S. lawmakers in the wake of the 'fiscal
cliff' deal. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 16.96 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,523.81
shortly after the open.
