CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities, miners weigh

TORONTO, Jan 3 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, with falling resource prices weighing on material and energy stocks, as investors fretted about looming budget battles between U.S. lawmakers in the wake of the 'fiscal cliff' deal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.96 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,523.81 shortly after the open.