CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as miners weigh

TORONTO, Jan 3 Toronto's main stock market
finished lower on Thursday, as  sagging mining stocks led the
slump and minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting
dragged commodity prices lower.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 fell 70.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,470.44. The
materials group, home to mining firms, was down 2.75 percent.
Five of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.
