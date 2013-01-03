CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as miners weigh

TORONTO, Jan 3 Toronto's main stock market finished lower on Thursday, as sagging mining stocks led the slump and minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting dragged commodity prices lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 70.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,470.44. The materials group, home to mining firms, was down 2.75 percent. Five of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.