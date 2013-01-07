版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 22:46 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as resource prices weigh on energy, miners

TORONTO, Jan 7 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Monday, led by mining and energy stocks that were
pulled down by declining resource prices, while global
regulators gave banks four more years and greater flexibility to
build up cash buffers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 88.19 points, or 0.70 percent, at 12,452.62
shortly after the open.
