中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 05:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as materials, energy stocks drag

TORONTO, Jan 7 Canada's main stock market
finished lower on Monday, pressured by materials and energy
stocks hit by softer commodity prices.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 41.26 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,499.55.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.
